BlackRock® Canada Announces Update to the Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for an iShares® ETF

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced revised final annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETF listed below for the 2019 tax year, which replaces BlackRock Canada’s press release dated December 30, 2019 in respect of this iShares ETF.



The distribution is for the annual non-cash capital gains distribution, which is typically reinvested in additional units of the fund at the year-end, and does not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units are immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution is equal to the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution. The distribution and consolidation does not impact net asset value per unit.

The record date for the 2019 annual distribution is December 31, 2019. The actual taxable amount of reinvested and cash distributions for 2019, including the tax characteristics of the distribution, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2020.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amount are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Reinvested Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit ($) Dynamic iShares Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU 1.71296

