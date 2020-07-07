Solar Energy Technologies Office Announces Three Job Openings

Are you interested in working in the Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO)?

We are hiring for three technology manager positions: one on our Concentrating Solar-Thermal Power (CSP) team and two on our Systems Integration team. Apply by July 17, 2020.

We’re looking for the best and brightest! Please share with anyone who may be interested. We look forward to receiving and reviewing your résumés.

**To be considered for this position, you must apply at the GS-13 level.**

The CSP candidate will manage research and development projects that support the development of novel CSP technologies, including optics and controls of solar concentrators, high-temperature materials and thermal transport systems and components, advanced power cycles, and solar thermochemical processes and systems. Click here to apply for the CSP team position.

**To be considered for these positions, you must apply at the GS-13 or GS-14 level.**

The Systems Integration candidates will manage research and development projects that advance the reliable, resilient, secure, and affordable integration of solar energy onto the U.S. electric grid. These projects explore planning and operation, solar-plus solutions, and power electronics, among others. Click here to apply for the Systems Integration team positions.

Application Instructions

To apply, submit your résumé, transcript, and other materials through the U.S.A. jobs site. You must submit a transcript demonstrating a physical science or engineering degree to meet the basic eligibility requirements. After applying, please also send your résumé to solar@ee.doe.gov for tracking purposes. Submitting your résumé directly to SETO does not constitute application to the position. You must apply for the position on the U.S.A. jobs site.