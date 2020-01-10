HPC Cluster and Workstation Developer Koi Computers Announces Major Expansion

Koi Computers just moved to a state-of-the-art facility in Downers Grove, Ill. The new location will accommodate current and projected rapid growth.

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., January 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koi Computers, a leading complete HPC solution provider, just moved to a state-of-the-art facility in Downers Grove, Ill. The new location will accommodate the company’s current and projected rapid growth as it continues to expand its portfolio of government contracts and enterprise clients.

“We are getting more and more projects that involve large cluster builds,” explained Koi Computers Federal Business Development Manager Ms. Catherine Ho. “We needed the space and the infrastructure to streamline operations and continue growth.”

The higher power capacity at the new location will allow engineers to benchmark larger clusters more efficiently. The improved power-efficiency will also complement the company’s continuing efforts to operate in a greener environment.

Koi Computers has been expanding its government and military footprint for more than two decades, with current federal contracts that include elite NASA SEWP V, GSA and NITAAC that require vetting at the highest level.

The most thorough system for evaluating government contractor performance is CPARS (the Contractor Performance Assessment Reporting System). This is a methodical approach to collecting and managing past performance information about government contractors. Considerations include meeting project deadlines, the production and engineering processes, management strength, product quality, product durability and product performance.

Koi Computers continues to meet or exceed requirements for all CPARS areas, earning a coveted Satisfactory CPARS rating.

“We are well on our way to becoming a world-class HPC solution provider for the public and private sector and this facility will help us get there,” Ms. Ho said. “Big things are coming for Koi Computers.”

The company’s contact information, including phone numbers and emails, remains the same.

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company’s world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today’s needs and tomorrow’s vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. Koi Computers has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government. To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: sales@koicomputers.com or visit https://www.koicomputers.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



