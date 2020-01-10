Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Ingalls Shipbuilding

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today that Jason Brown has been promoted to vice president and chief information officer (CIO) for Ingalls Shipbuilding. In his new role, he will be responsible for all aspects of information technology, including applications development and maintenance, project technical strategy and execution, IT governance for outsourced services, IT operations and administration, software and hardware standards management, and information security and technology.



Brown will be located at HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and will report to Bharat Amin, HII executive vice president and CIO, for all IT related activities and matrixed to Tom Stiehle, Ingalls’ vice president, business management, and chief financial officer, for all other business objectives.

“As we strive to further strengthen HII’s cyber security and information technology systems, it is imperative we form the best team possible,” Amin said. “That is why we are pleased Jason will be joining our team. The HII family is confident he will bring his many years of expertise and knowledge to this new position as we transition into a more secure future.”

“Jason is most deserving of this promotion,” said Stiehle. “His demonstrated leadership and extensive body of work over the last nine years here at Ingalls have helped strengthen our business. I have every confidence he will excel in this new position and look forward to continuing to work with him as our CIO.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/brown-jason

Brown has a comprehensive background in information technology and business management, including positions as business manager and IT service delivery manager with the IT organization supporting Ingalls Shipbuilding. He has also held significant financial and program analyst roles at Ingalls and Newport News Shipbuilding. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Old Dominion University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

