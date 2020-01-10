SupplyCore Inc. Awarded $300M CENTCOM Contract Award by Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support

The contract provides MRO support in the Central Command Area of Responsibility

/EIN News/ -- Rockford, Illinois, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyCore, a supply chain management and technology solutions integrator and small business federal defense contractor, was awarded in October of 2019 a maximum $300,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) tailored logistics support in the Central Command Area of Responsibility. This contract, awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is a three-year base contract with two one-year option periods. The CENTCOM contract is a multiple award contract and will be competed amongst four companies.

Through this contract, SupplyCore’s Base Operations Supply team will provide MRO products and support to locations in the CENTCOM region, serving customers in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and federal civilian agencies.

“SupplyCore is proud to support our troops throughout the world in sustaining readiness,” said Peter Provenzano, President & CEO. “We appreciate and value the opportunity to support the Defense Logistics Agency on this MRO contract in the CENTCOM region.”

SupplyCore is an MRO Prime Vendor, serving the U.S. military and its allies in regions around the world. As a source solution for supplies, SupplyCore maintains relationships with thousands of suppliers to meet mission critical project requirements worldwide.

About SupplyCore Inc.

Founded in 1987, SupplyCore Inc. is a supply chain and technology integrator and small business federal defense contractor providing key support to the U.S. military and its allies. With market segments in Base Operations Supply and domestic and international Weapon Systems Support, SupplyCore is driven by its mission to sustain and enhance the physical and human capital of our nation and its allies in times of peace and crisis. Core competencies include global supply chain management and performance-based logistics executed in a variety of environments. A member of the elite Inc. 500 Hall of Fame, SupplyCore was named in 2019—for the fourth consecutive year—to the Inc. 5000, Inc.’s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in America. SupplyCore also includes MPOWR®, its software and innovation division. For more information about SupplyCore, visit www.supplycore.com.

