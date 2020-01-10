Teleconference Announcement

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in a teleconference to review National Fuel Gas Company’s (NYSE:NFG) First Quarter Fiscal 2020 results and hear an update on the Company and its operations. The teleconference will be held on:

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. (ET)

Representing management will be David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer; Karen M. Camiolo, Treasurer and Principal Financial Officer; and John P. McGinnis, President of Seneca Resources Company, LLC. Prepared remarks are planned for approximately 20 minutes with ample time for questions and answers.

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 833-287-0795

Participant International Toll Dial-In Number: 647-689-4454

Conference ID: 8154487

This teleconference will be simultaneously webcast online in a “listen only” mode at the National Fuel website: investor.nationalfuelgas.com . Go to the NFG Investor Relations News & Events page, click the link to the conference call and “agree” to the terms of the safe-harbor disclaimer to proceed to the call. An audio replay of the teleconference call will begin approximately two hours following the call on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, and play through the close of business on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. To access the replay, dial 800-585-8367 and provide the conference ID number listed above.

For additional information, contact:

Kenneth E. Webster or Kathryn Nikisch-Hoffman Director of Investor Relations Senior Investor Relations Analyst II 716-857-7067 716-857-7340 Email: nfg_investor_relations@natfuel.com



National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.