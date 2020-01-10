Greystone Expands Capabilities into Special Servicing with Acquisition of C-III Asset Management

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, today announced it has expanded its capabilities into special servicing with the acquisition of Dallas-based C-III Asset Management LLC (C3AM) and its $20.7 billion servicing portfolio. C3AM was previously a wholly owned subsidiary of New York-based C-III Capital Partners LLC.



The new special servicing group at Greystone will be led by Paul Smyth, who joined Greystone earlier this year, and has previously served as President of C3AM in a prior role before taking the Global Chief Credit Officer, CRE position at Credit Suisse in New York for several years. Mr. Smyth will leverage three decades of industry expertise to grow special servicing as part of Greystone’s wide range of existing commercial real estate finance solutions.

“Adding special servicing to our already vast commercial real estate finance expertise is very exciting,” said Stephen Rosenberg, CEO and founder of Greystone. “The C3AM team brings some of the brightest minds and greatest talents in this industry to Greystone, and, under the leadership of Paul, we look forward to working with new clients, lenders, and other participants in the special servicing market.”

“I’m thrilled to be reunited with the team that leads the special servicing market and to collaborate together under Greystone’s industry-leading umbrella, which includes originating loans in excess of nearly $14 billion annually across a variety of platforms,” said Mr. Smyth. “Now, the addition of a special servicing group will complement Greystone’s new B-Piece initiative and will also give Greystone the ability to provide our clients with an added customer-focused asset management service.”

Greystone has been an active commercial lender and servicer for 30 years, currently managing a loan portfolio of nearly $42 billion in multifamily and healthcare mortgages. Led by Sharon Briskman, Greystone’s loan servicing platform is consistently ranked in the highest category, Strong, by S&P Global Ratings.

About Greystone

Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com .

