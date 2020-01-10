DEADLINE ALERT for ACB, PRU, FCAU, CORV: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB )

Class Period: September 11, 2019 - November 14, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 21, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Aurora’s revenue would decline in its first quarter of fiscal 2020 ended September 30, 2019; (2) that the Company would halt construction on its Aurora Nordic 2 and Aurora Sun facilities; and (3) that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU )

Class Period: February 15, 2019 – August 2, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 27, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s reserve assumptions failed to account for adversely developing mortality experience in its Individual Life business segment; (2) that the Company was not over-reserved, but instead, its reported reserves, particularly for the Individual Life business segment, were insufficient to satisfy its future policy benefits liabilities; and (3) that the Company had materially understated its liabilities and overstated net income as a result of flawed assumptions in calculating mortality experience.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU )

Class Period: February 26, 2016 – November 20, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 31, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Fiat employed a bribery scheme to obtain favorable terms in its collective bargaining agreement with International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America; (2) that high-ranking Fiat officials were aware of and authorized the scheme; and (3) that due to the foregoing, defendants' statements about Fiat's receivables, business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Correvio Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: CORV )

Class Period: October 23, 2018 - December 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 10, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the data supporting the Resubmitted New Drug Application ("NDA") for Brinavess did not minimize the significant health and safety issues observed in connection with the drug's original NDA; (2) that the foregoing substantially diminished the likelihood that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would approve the Resubmitted NDA; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

