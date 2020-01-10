Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) Announces 4th Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACBI) announces today that it will release fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, January 30th, 2020 after the stock market closes. The Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, January 31st, 2020 to discuss its financial results, highlights and outlook.
For access to the call, dial 1-866-777-2509. For international participants, dial 1-412-317-5413. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Atlantic Capital’s website at www.atlanticcapitalbank.com.
About Atlantic Capital
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI), with assets of $2.4 billion, is a publicly-traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital is a 2019 Best Places to Work and Best Banks to Work For recipient. Atlantic Capital provides lending, treasury management, and capital markets services to small and mid-sized businesses with a focus on commercial and not-for-profit enterprises, commercial real estate developers, and affluent families and individuals.
Investor Relations:
Patrick T. Oakes
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
Email: Patrick.oakes@atlcapbank.com
Phone: 404.995.6050
Corporate Communications:
Ashley C. Carson
Executive Vice President
Business and Not-for-Profit Banking, Corporate and Community Affairs
Email: Ashley.carson@atlcapbank.com
Phone: 404.995.6050
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.