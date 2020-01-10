Regulations & Operational Compliance for Funds - 1-Day Training Course: London, United Kingdom, March 19th, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulations & Operational Compliance for Funds" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fund Managers together with their service providers need to ensure that their funds are operated in a compliant manner. However this is a greater challenge today than ever due to the increasing demands of regulation and the greater complexity of funds. Demands for increased efficiency and robust risk management processes only add to the complexity.



Regulations & Operational Compliance for Funds will equip you with the most up-to-date knowledge about the latest regulation requirements which apply to the operations of authorised funds.



You will have a chance to explore the impact of MiFID 2, the latest developments in UCITS Funds as well as the key regulations in the COLL sourcebook. You will also learn about the transfer agency and fund accounting, concentrating on high risk areas where mistakes frequently occur, such as fund pricing and will examine case studies.

Finally, you will work through the techniques and examples of intelligent oversight which can greatly simplify the identification and resolution of administration problems. Examples are provided of due diligence questionnaires and oversight reports.



By the end of this training you will:

Have a great understanding of all the major regulations affecting fund management today

Learn about UCITS Funds and the latest developments under UCITS V Directive

Assess the impact of MiFID 2

Explore the requirements of the key COLL regulations

Get a thorough understanding of processes required to provide effective fund oversight

Learn about the fund governance procedures

Understand the roles and responsibilities of all parties involved

Explore the development of effective controls for fund accounting

Understand the impact of the RDR - Retail Distribution Review

Learn how to manage risks and set up appropriate compliance monitoring frameworks including high risk areas in fund accounting and transfer agency

Explore the fund pricing errors and investment and borrowing power breaches

Learn about the challenges of overseeing offshore funds

Learn how to structure third party agreements and oversee third parties

Understand the aspects of particular concern from the FCA

Key Topics Covered

UCITS Directives and AIFMD

Impact of MiFID 2 on fund management

Key COLL regulations

Main parties involved

Fund governance

Fund documentation

Fund administration - the Transfer Agent and accountant

Developing effective control environment for fund accounting

Pricing errors

Investment & borrowing powers of UCITS vs NURS funds

The RDR & share classes

Oversight of offshore funds

Third party agreements and oversight

Risk management and compliance

FCA Review of Outsourcing Oversight

