Horizon Media Elevates Gene Turner to President of Horizon Next

Gene Turner Promoted as the First President of Horizon Next Following Significant and Sustained Growth

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Media, the largest independent media agency in the world, announced today that it has elevated Gene Turner to President of Horizon Next effective immediately. Turner was previously EVP Managing Partner and will continue to report to Bill Koenigsberg, President, CEO and Founder of Horizon Media.

Turner has led Horizon Next for ten years and the promotion recognizes the profound way that his vision of blending traditional media and direct response, combined with a more innovative approach to data, has fuelled the dynamic growth of Horizon Next and transformed it into one of the industry’s most advanced marketing organizations.

Horizon Next began life as Horizon Media’s inhouse direct marketing team, with two people and $10MM in client billings, when Turner identified that direct-to-consumer brands needed more effective solutions to help them translate attribution data into viable growth strategies. Since then, Turner’s relentless focus on driving improved business outcomes for his clients has shown the value of enhancing proven marketing strategies with fresh ideas. His unique approach and the results that he has delivered for clients has attracted the country’s most exciting disrupter brands and driven the agency’s growth. In 2017, Horizon Next became a standalone agency and today it has over 300 employees, offices in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto, and invests over $2B on behalf of its clients.

“Our business sits at the intersection of three constantly changing landscapes: People, data, and media,” said Gene Turner, President of Horizon Next. “We must remain focused on our culture, hire the right people and invest in their development. We have to reinvent our model continuously in pursuit of what’s next, our next innovation, our next advancement in analytics, the market’s next media evolution and the next technological breakthrough. All this will elevate performance for our clients and deliver against our vision to be our clients’ most valued partner,” said Turner.

“As performance media and daily optimization yield increasing returns in our data-driven world, Gene and Horizon Next are leading the way and writing the book on the future of effectiveness and efficiency,” said Bill Koenigsberg, President, CEO and Founder of Horizon Media. “Horizon Next has the scale, talent and proven track record to be a truly disruptive force for brands with aggressive goals and an accountable mindset.”

Horizon Next continues to grow its roster of ambitious brands, challenger brands and mature brands looking to regain momentum. The agency is headquartered in New York with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto. Horizon Next provides approximately 50 clients with brand strategy, consumer and channel insights, strategic planning and buying, data strategy and a full suite of analytics solutions across all traditional and digital channels to improve business outcomes and ROI.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media, Inc. is the largest independent media agency in the world. The company was founded in 1989, is headquartered in New York, and has offices in Los Angeles and Toronto. With estimated billings of $8.7 billion and over 2,300 employees, Horizon is the third largest U.S. media agency according to COMvergence data.

Recognized as one of the world’s ten most innovative marketing and advertising companies by Fast Company, Horizon Media has been named Media Agency of the Year by MediaPost, Adweek and AdAge and is known for its highly personal approach to client service. Renowned for its culture, Horizon is also consistently named to all the prestigious annual Best Places to Work lists published by Fortune, Forbes, AdAge, Crain’s New York Business and Los Angeles Business Journal; including “Best Workplaces for Diversity,” “Best Workplaces for Women,” and “Best Workplaces for Millennials” honors.

Earning the industry’s highest honor, Bill Koenigsberg, President, CEO and Founder of Horizon Media, was inducted into the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Hall of Fame in 2019.

About Horizon Next

Horizon Next is headquartered in New York with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto. Horizon Next has 300 employees and manages over $2B in client investments. Under the entrepreneurial leadership of Gene Turner, President of Horizon Next, the group has grown into one of the industry's most innovative and data-driven marketing organizations. Horizon Next partners with clients to provide strategic leadership, brand strategy, media planning and investment, data strategy, campaign measurement and reporting, advanced analytics and optimization across all channels.

For further information please contact

Horizon Media

Stephen Hall

(212) 220-1744

shall@horizonmedia.com



