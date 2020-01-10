EDRM Announces LDM Global as Newest Partner

EDRM Logo

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce that LDM Global is its newest Bedrock-level partner. LDM Global is a global consultancy that delivers world-class e-discovery, forensics, analytics and document review solutions for legal professionals around the world.

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to LDM Global and other partners is the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events. Partners will also have access to a global community comprised of the most knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals contributing to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“LDM Global truly has a global perspective with a seasoned and talented team well-positioned across the world,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “We are thrilled to collaborate with them on local and international projects.”

This partnership allows LDM Global access to the EDRM community, comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers.

“LDM Global aligns itself with and follows the Electronic Discovery Reference Model in all its work for clients, so we felt it was important to enter into a formal partnership,” says Conor Looney, CEO of LDM Global. “We are excited about the opportunities at EDRM for the e-discovery community as we look to further educate industry professionals and clients about the e-discovery life cycle and best practices on a daily basis.”

About EDRM

Empowering the leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, best practices, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

About LDM Global

Founded in 1996, LDM Global delivers eDiscovery, Forensics, Analytics & Document Review solutions for legal professionals in law firms and corporations around the world. Clients are supported 24 hours a day, seven days a week from five secure global data centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, China and the Caribbean; the operations hub is in the US and an ISO-27001-certified service center is in India. Website URL: https://www.ldmglobal.com/





