DiGennaro Communications Names Maxine Winer President & Chief Operating Officer

Former FleishmanHillard and Edelman Leader Will Oversee Growth, Operations, Talent and Client Service

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiGennaro Communications (DGC), the leading independent B2B public relations agency serving the media, marketing and entertainment sectors, has named Maxine Winer president and chief operating officer. Winer reports to DGC Founder and CEO Samantha DiGennaro.



In her new role, Winer will oversee operations, talent, client service and business development for the nearly 15-year-old agency. She will work in close partnership with DiGennaro to guide the agency’s growth and expansion into new categories and markets. Winer, who began working with DGC last year in a consulting capacity, will split her time between the agency’s NYC headquarters and her hometown of Chicago, where she will establish a foothold for the agency.



“After spending much of my professional life working for large, publicly held agencies, I’m thrilled to join an independent, woman-owned firm,” said Winer. “Sam has an exciting vision for the future, and is laser focused on doing what’s right for both her clients and her people. We’ve established a strong partnership over the past few months and I’m excited for us to work together — and with the rest of the team — to grow and scale the business into new markets, like Chicago, and new categories, such as consumer brand and health & wellness.”



Born out of DiGennaro’s experience as the in-house global communications leader for major ad agencies, including JWT, DGC has long been the go-to PR agency for marketing services and creative shops, like DDB, RAPP and sparks & honey. Over the past five years, the growth of DGC’s trade marketing, speakers’ bureau and events/experiential offering has led the agency to attract clients from other sectors, including Pinterest, Spotify, Hulu, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) and Equilibrium Nutrition.



“With Max onboard, I now have a seasoned senior operations and client-service pro to partner with me to guide the future direction of the agency,” said DiGennaro. “Her experience with big-brand consumer, corporate and health & wellness companies align perfectly with our expansion plans, and her operational expertise has already helped us streamline and enhance some of our administrative functions. I’m excited about our partnership and looking forward to putting our plans into action.”



Winer most recently spent eight years as Senior Partner and General Manager of FleishmanHillard Chicago, leading and growing the office to become one of the most successful in the Omnicom agency’s global network. Prior to FH, Winer was EVP and Deputy General Manager at Edelman’s Chicago office, where she led the reputation management practice. Earlier, she led the corporate practice at MSL Chicago and was VP of Marketing for the mortgage division of PNC Financial Services Group.



About DiGennaro Communications

DiGennaro Communications (DGC) is a full-service independent PR and strategic communications agency. Founded in 2006 by Samantha DiGennaro, the agency provides strategy, media relations, content creation, executive thought leadership and visibility, speakers’ bureau, market intelligence and training services. With a team of more than 40 communications strategists and former journalists/editors, DGC delivers access to virtually every reporter, conference organizer and industry influencer its clients want to reach. Headquartered in New York City, the agency also has a presence in Los Angeles, Miami, Austin and Chicago.



DGC is a repeat recipient of The Observer's PR Power 50 Award, named Company of the Year by The Stevie Awards for Women in Business, a Great Entrepreneurial Place to Work by NY Enterprise Report and has been included in Inc.'s 500|5000 list of America's fastest growing privately held companies for over five years. DiGennaro herself has also been recognized as an Entrepreneur of the Year by The Stevie Awards and is a recipient of the SmartCEO Brava! Award. Learn more here: www.digennaro-usa.com

Contact: Samantha Schoenholtz, DiGennaro Communications

Sam.Schoenholtz@digennaro-usa.com

917-208-8213

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ea055a3-e8ee-47ff-ae22-94977cb2bad6

Max Winer headshot Headshot of Max Winer



