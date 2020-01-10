Global Flame Retardant Market Outlook to 2025 by Type, End-user Industry and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flame Retardant Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flame retardant market is estimated to have 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



The market growth is mainly driven by an increasing number of fire cases and growing trends manufacturing of fireproof electrical and electronics devices across the globe. Furthermore, the growing demand of fire retardant chemicals in automotive and building & construction coupled with government guidelines and standards for the use of flame retardant contribute to the growth of the market.



However, the environmental concern related to flame retardant material is projected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the introduction of advance halogen-free flame retardant further provides a substantial opportunity in the market during the forecast period.



Geographically, the global flame-retardant market is further classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have a significant market share in the global market. The market is mainly driven by favorable government policies for the use of flame-retardant chemicals in building and construction coupled with increasing fire cases in the region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is estimated to have considerable market growth in the global market owing to the growing industrialization and electronics industry.



The global flame retardant market is influenced by product development and advancements conducted by the market players. The key players of the flame retardant market include Albemarle Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., LANXESS AG, Nabaltec AG. The other market players include AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Firetect, Inc., J.M. Huber Corp, Koninklijke DSM N.V. and others.



These players are playing a significant role in the growth of the flame retardant market by providing various products and adopting several strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaboration, technological development, and others.



This report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global flame-retardant market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global flame-retardant market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Albemarle Corp.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Clariant International Ltd.

3.3.3. Israel Chemicals Ltd.

3.3.4. LANXESS AG

3.3.5. Nabaltec AG



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Flame Retardant Market by Type

5.1.1. Alumina Trihydrate

5.1.2. Antimony Oxide

5.1.3. Brominated Flame Retardants

5.1.4. Chlorinated Flame Retardants

5.1.5. Others (Phosphorous Flame Retardants)

5.2. Global Flame Retardant Market by End-user Industry

5.2.1. Building & Construction

5.2.2. Electrical & Electronics

5.2.3. Automotive

5.2.4. Textiles

5.2.5. Others (Healthcare)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. AkzoNobel N.V.

7.2. Albemarle Corp.

7.3. Apexical Inc.

7.4. BASF SE

7.5. Clariant International Ltd.

7.6. Daihachi Chemical End-user industry Co. Ltd.

7.7. Delamin Ltd.

7.8. DIC Corp.

7.9. DuPont de Nemours Inc.

7.10. Firetect Inc.

7.11. FRX Polymers Inc.

7.12. Israel Chemicals Ltd.

7.13. Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.

7.14. J.M. Huber Corp

7.15. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

7.16. LANXESS AG

7.17. MPI Chemie B.V.

7.18. Nabaltec AG

7.19. RTP Co.

7.20. THOR Group Ltd.



