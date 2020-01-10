Wang Yi holds talks with Djibouti's Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mahmoud Ali Youssouf

On January 9, 2020, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mahmoud Ali Youssouf in Djibouti City.

Wang Yi spoke highly of the development of China-Djibouti relations, and said that China is a sincere, reliable and long-term partner of Djibouti. Djibouti has taken advantage of its unique geographical advantages and actively carried out foreign cooperation, and has become one of the most stable and fastest-growing countries in the Horn of Africa. Over the years, the bilateral relations have been developing in a healthy and smooth manner, and pragmatic cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results. The relationship can be regarded as a model of mutual respect and mutual beneficial cooperation between large and small countries.

Wang Yi thanked Djibouti for its firm support on issues involving China's core interests and major concerns. Wang Yi said, China is willing to view relations with Djibouti from a strategic and long-term perspective, and deepen political mutual trust with Djibouti. We should build "Belt and Road" together, vigorously promote bilateral pragmatic cooperation, and push China-Djibouti strategic partnership to a new level. China is also willing to strengthen cooperation with Djibouti in fleet escort, peacekeeping, counter-terrorism, and combating piracy, so as to make greater contribution to Africa's peace and security. It is necessary to further strengthen coordination and cooperation in international affairs and better safeguard the common interests of the two countries and developing countries.

Youssouf thanked China for its long-term selfless help and strong support to Djibouti. Youssouf said that Chinese Foreign Minister's first visit to Africa at the beginning of the year reflects China's friendship with African countries and Djibouti. This visit also coincides with the 41st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Djibouti, which are worth congratulating. Located at a key point in the "Belt and Road" initiative, Djibouti is China's natural partner. Djibouti is willing to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in the blue economy, digital economy and other fields under the framework of the "Belt and Road" and the Forum of China-Africa Cooperation. We welcome more Chinese enterprises to invest and start business in Djibouti , and welcome more provinces and municipalities in China to carry out local cooperation with Djibouti. Djibouti is also willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China on international and regional affairs of common concern.

The two sides also met with the media.



