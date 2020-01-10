GoodFirms Publishes Most Robust Backup, Database, & Task Management Software – January 2020

Best Backup Software

Following several research parameters, GoodFirms publishes the list of backup, database, task management software

These tools are renowned for helping them in reducing cost and improving the overall speed of the business process” — GoodFirms Research

WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For a growing business, it is essential to ensure that your data stored in the computer is secured. It is important to be always prepared for unexpected disasters such as system crash or human errors. Today in the market, there are several backup systems such as off-site servers, hard drives, etc. Utilizing these tools, the agencies can accomplish to store massive amounts of information.

Currently, only 50% of the organizations have invested in data backup systems to recover data when any information, documents are lost or when the worst happens. Most of the entrepreneurs are finding it difficult to find reliable backup tools that can assist them in storing their data safely. For the same reason, GoodFirms has revealed the list of Best Backup Software based on several research criteria.

List of Best Backup Software Solutions at GoodFirms:

•GoodSync

•Acronis True Image

•AOMEI Backupper Standard

•Carbonite

•NovaBACKUP

•Backblaze

•Veeam

•Iperius Backup

•Paragon Backup & Recovery

•Retrospect Backup

Backup software is a system that can save multiples setbacks through data loss by giving them a backup of their data when something go wrong. These tools come with numerous benefits such as quick access to files, protection against power failures, against failed hard drive, recovery if the operating system fails, etc. These days, the software has made it effortless for the organizations to manage and store the information safely. Here at GoodFirms, you can reach the Best Database Management Software that assists your business in enhancing data sharing, security, integration, and improving decision making.

List of Best Database Software Systems at GoodFirms:

•MySQL

•SQLite

•Kohezion

•Cubrid 10.1

•Toad World

•PostgreSQL

•MariaDB

•Tibero

•FirebirdSQL

•Apache cassandra

Recognized GoodFirms is an outstanding B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. It helps the service seekers to associate with perfect partners that suit their budget and business requirements. The research team of GoodFirms performs a strict methodology that consists of several qualitative and quantitative factors.

The research process includes three main elements that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability. Each of these components is segregated into different factors, such as verifying the past and present portfolio, experience in the expertise area, online reputation, and client feedbacks. According to the overall assessment, each firm is provided with a set of scores out of a total of 60. Thus, considering these points, all the organization is indexed in the list of top companies.

GoodFirms has curated a new listing of Best Task Management Software for providing a brilliant system to organize, manage tasks, increase efficiency, reduce stress and ensure customer satisfaction.

List of Top Task Management Tools at GoodFirms:

•Intervals

•Asana

•TaskQue

•Flow

•Hitask

•monday.com

•Trello

•ProjectManager

•Wrike

•Smartsheet

Moreover, GoodFirms invite the service providers to take part in the research process by presenting their successful portfolio. Hence, get an opportunity to get listed for free in the catalog of the best software, top development companies and other firms from varied sectors of industries. Obtaining a position among the top companies at GoodFirms will help you get wings to expand your business globally and earn more revenue.

About GoodFirms

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient software that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

Get Listed with GoodFirms.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.