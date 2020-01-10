Share Natur International Announces Preliminary Pro Forma Revenue of $2.4 Million for Fourth Quarter 2019 and Completes Debt Consolidation

/EIN News/ -- 2020 Expected to be Breakout Year of Growth

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Share Natur International Corp., (OTCQB: NTRU), a “farm-to-functional” producer of natural and organic plant-based foods and beverages including full and broad spectrum CBD (cannabinoid) and terpene-blended consumer products, today announced preliminary pro forma revenue of $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. In addition, the Company will formalize the previously agreed and announced conversion of debt to equity on its balance sheet.

“The recently completed merger of Natur International and Share International resulted in preliminary pro forma revenue of $2.4 million for the fourth quarter. With the integration now behind us, we expect that the combined company will leverage each partner’s strengths and result in a strong year of growth in 2020,” said Spencer Chesman, CEO of Share Natur International. “The completion of the debt consolidation will increase our financial flexibility as we work to meet the expected demand for our growing range of functional products.”

About Share Natur International Corp.

Share Natur, founded in 2015 to market “farm-to-functional” natural and organic plant-based foods and beverages, expanded its product portfolio this past year to include full and broad spectrum CBD (cannabinoid) and terpene-blended consumer products. With the portfolio expansion, Share Natur is moving swiftly to place relevant consumer goods in multiple health and wellness categories including food and beverage, snacks, health and beauty, supplements, sports and animal care. Share Natur personalizes nutrition and strives to enhance one’s quality of life by utilizing the forces of nature, driven by science.

Share Natur applies the most advanced and emerging hi-tech health methodologies as it markets nutritious, delicious and fresh-tasting products. By applying innovative technologies to the breeding of its plant sources, the extraction of its ingredients, and delicate shelf life extension, Share Natur ensures the peak of freshness, and supplies nutrient- dense products that are superior to competitors’ offerings. The company remains astute to relevant “snackification” trends and goes to market through Europe’s leading retailers, foodservice partners and online eCommerce subscription models. Visit the website at www.int.natur.eu .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties, some of which are described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts:

PCG Advisory Inc.

Jeff Ramson

+16468636893

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

Or

Laurens Felderhof

CMO, Share Natur

+31639262609

ir@natur.eu



