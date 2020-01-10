Press Release for Early Warning Report Regarding Orca Gold Inc.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ross J. Beaty, of 1550 - 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2T6, today announced that on January 9, 2020, he acquired ownership of 1,836,500 Common Shares (“Common Shares”) in the capital of Orca Gold Inc. (“Orca”), a company with a head office at 885 West Georgia Street, Suite 2000, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3E8, at a purchase price of CDN$0.30095 per Common Share for an aggregate purchase price of CDN$552,695.59. Mr. Beaty acquired ownership through the facilities of Toronto Stock Exchange, NEO Exchange, Aequitas NEO Lit Exchange, Omega ATS and Nasdaq CX2.



Prior to the acquisition of Common Shares, Mr. Beaty owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over 20,600,000 Common Shares. The 20,600,000 Common Shares represented approximately 9.76% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares prior to the acquisition.

After the completion of the acquisition, Mr. Beaty now owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 65,921,169 Common Shares. The 22,436,500 Common Shares represent approximately 10.63% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares, resulting in an increase of 0.87% to Mr. Beaty’s Common Share holdings.

Mr. Beaty’s acquisition was made for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Mr. Beaty may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, “Securities”) of Orca in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of his Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Orca and other relevant factors.

For more information, or to obtain a copy of the subject early warning report, please contact:

Ross J. Beaty

1550 – 625 Howe Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 2T6

Telephone: (604) 806-3173

Facsimile: (604) 684-0147



