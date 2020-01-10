Passage Bio Appoints Sandip Kapadia to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases, today announced the appointment of Sandip Kapadia to its board of directors. Mr. Kapadia is currently the chief financial officer and treasurer of Intercept Pharmaceuticals.



“Sandip brings over 20 years of financial expertise and will be an invaluable asset to our board of directors and rapidly advancing organization. We look forward to drawing from his experience in building and leading finance and administration teams at life sciences companies worldwide,” said Dr. Stephen Squinto, co-founder and interim chief executive officer at Passage Bio.

Sandip Kapadia, MBA, CPA, has served as the chief financial officer of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. since July 2016. Prior to joining Intercept, Mr. Kapadia served in various leadership capacities within finance over 19 years at Novartis International AG and Novartis affiliates in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Switzerland and the U.S. Mr. Kapadia received a B.S. in Accounting from Montclair State University and an M.B.A. from Rutgers University, and is also a U.S. Certified Public Accountant.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio is a privately-held genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company is based in Philadelphia, PA and has a research, collaboration and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) and its Gene Therapy Program (GTP). The GTP conducts IND-enabling preclinical work and Passage Bio conducts all clinical development, regulatory strategy and commercialization activities under the agreement. The company has a development portfolio of six product candidates, with the option to license six more, with lead programs in GM1 gangliosidosis, Fronto-Temporal dementia and Krabbe disease. Since inception, Passage Bio has raised $225 million with investments from OrbiMed, Versant Ventures, Frazier Healthcare Partners, Access Biotechnology, Lily Asia Ventures, New Leaf Venture Partners, Vivo Capital, and Boxer Capital of Tavistock Group, among others.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Sarah McCabe

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

Media:

Emily Maxwell

HDMZ

312-506-5220

emily.maxwell@hdmz.com



