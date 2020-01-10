First Farmers Bank & Trust to host annual Agricultural Summit

Event at Purdue University for third consecutive year

/EIN News/ -- Converse,IN, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Farmers Bank & Trust will be hosting their 3rd annual Agricultural Summit on January 28, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium-Shively Center on campus of Purdue University. The summit serves as the premiere agricultural client, prospect, and industry partner event of the calendar year for the organization. The program is designed to be an informational presentation, academic discussion, and networking event in a non-sales environment. This year’s speakers include Eric Snodgrass of Nutrien Ag Solutions, Dr. Jason Henderson, Director of Extension at Purdue University, Dave Toth, Senior Market Analyst at RJ O’Brien, and Podcast Host, Damian Mason. Event information is available at www.ffbt.com/ag-summit. First Farmers Bank & Trust is a $1.9 billion bank headquartered in Converse, Indiana with offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois.

Tade J Powell First Farmers Bank & Trust 765-293-4162 tade.powell@ffbt.com



