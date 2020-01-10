Army commander highlights troops' commitment to national defence

Huambo, ANGOLA, January 10 - The commander of the Centre Military Region (RMC), Lt. Gen. Dinis Segunda Lucama, highlighted on Thursday, in the central Huambo Province, the commitment of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA)'s troops to national defence and security. ,

The general officer made these remarks in the opening of the meeting aimed at making a pre-assessment of the degree of execution of the main tasks planned for the 2019 Instruction Year, which brings together senior officials and advisers to the RMC.

Lieutenant General Dinis Segunda Lucama stressed that patriotic sentiment led commanders and specialists at all levels to carry out operative, combative, and educative-patriotic preparation classes, as well as other superior tasks.

Such posture, according to the general officer, made it possible to achieve the successes that the Command of the Central Military Region has verified, despite having been a painful year of instruction in the execution of the planned programmes, due to the financial economic crisis facing the country.

“2019 was a difficult year for the life of the Centre Military Region,” admitted the commander, who added that despite the difficulties, significant strides have taken place in implementing the FAA units rebuilding programme, based on modernization and rejuvenation of troops in the framework of a new philosophy of military organization.

He also said that special attention was devoted to the military effectives, with focus on their adequate military, patriotic, juridical, civic, moral and sanitary education, as well as the creation of minimum living and quarters’ conditions, indispensable foundations for the formation of the feeling of love for the homeland and the spirit of unity and national reconciliation.

However, he said, these and other achievements undoubtedly constitute the pragmatic fruits of the participation of all officers, sergeants, soldiers and civilian workers, who with courage, abnegation, bravery and determination consented to enormous sacrifices in favour of the good image of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

The 2019/2020 Military Instruction Year is set to close in March.

