Affimed Announces Appointment of Andreas Harstrick, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Harstrick, formerly Chief Medical Officer at Molecular Partners and Senior Vice President Medical Sciences and Product Lead for Erbitux® at ImClone Systems/Eli Lilly, will lead company’s clinical development

Heidelberg, Germany, January 10, 2020 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced the appointment of Dr. Andreas Harstrick as Chief Medical Officer, starting in March 2020. In this role, he will oversee Affimed’s first-in-class innate cell engager clinical programs and lead the Company’s efforts to advance clinical-stage assets towards regulatory approvals.

“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Harstrick to our team,” said Dr. Adi Hoess, Affimed’s CEO. “His demonstrated track record of running successful clinical trials that have led to regulatory approvals, deep oncology expertise, combined with his proven ability to collaborate and lead large clinical organizations will be invaluable as we continue to advance the development of our first-in-class innate cell engager therapies.”

Dr. Harstrick brings to Affimed over 30 years of extensive experience in cancer drug development, including strategic leadership of three global phase 3 programs of new biological entities that culminated in global regulatory approvals, and multiple pivotal phase 3 studies. He has successfully designed clinical trials that have led to approval of antibody drugs, including Erbitux® (cetuximab) and Portrazza™ (necitumumab), both which target the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), and Cyramza® (ramucirumab), a vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 2 (VEGFR2) antagonist.

Most recently, Dr. Harstrick was the Chief Medical Officer at Molecular Partners AG, where he oversaw clinical activities, including expansion of the clinical team, and was a member of the Management Board. At Molecular Partners, he successfully transitioned several preclinical programs to first-in-human studies. In addition, Dr. Harstrick has held several senior executive roles, including Senior Vice President Medical Sciences at ImClone Systems Inc., and following the acquisition of ImClone Systems by Eli Lilly and Company, he served as a member of the Lilly Oncology Program Review Board and Lilly Oncology Business Unit Development Committee. Prior to ImClone and Lilly, Dr. Harstrick was Senior Vice President Global Clinical Development Unit Oncology at Merck Serono.

Dr. Harstrick, an oncologist by training, spent his medical career at the University Hospital and Cancer Center Hannover, Germany; the Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Buffalo NY; as well as the West German Cancer Center, Essen, Germany. He earned his MD at Medical School Hannover, Germany, and in 1999 he became Associate Professor for Internal Medicine, University of Essen, Germany.

Dr. Harstrick noted, “This is an exciting time at Affimed with the registration-directed study underway for its lead innate cell engager, AFM13, and the expected initiation of the first-in-human study of AFM24, its EGFR- and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, in the first quarter of 2020. I look forward to working with the talented individuals at Affimed and bringing my experience to drive these clinical programs to approval and make these important therapies available to patients with limited treatment options.”

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform allows innate cell engagers to be designed for specific patient populations. The Company is developing single and combination therapies to treat hematologic and solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look forward to,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this release and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses and current expectations concerning, among other things, the value of our ROCK® platform, our ongoing and planned preclinical development and clinical trials, our collaborations and development of our products in combination with other therapies, the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates, our intellectual property position, our collaboration activities, our ability to develop commercial functions, clinical trial data, our results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, growth and strategies, the industry in which we operate, the trends that may affect the industry or us and the risks, uncertainties and other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Affimed’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Affimed Investor and Media Contact:

Gregory Gin, Head of Investor Relations

