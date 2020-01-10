Super-resolution Imaging Technologies in Life Science: Current and Emerging Trends
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Super-resolution Imaging Technologies in Life Science" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Super-resolution imaging (SRI), which is also known as nanoscopy or super-resolution microscopy, is a group of technologies that allow performing optical imaging beyond the diffraction limit of light. Light consists of electromagnetic radiations with wavelike characteristics. When light passes through a small opening or meets a small obstacle, it does not continue in a straight path, but it bends. This phenomenon is known as diffraction.
Image resolution measures the number of details in an image. The resolution of optical instruments, such as microscopes and telescopes, is affected by diffraction. The diffraction limit is the minimum distance between two objects that permits to differentiate the objects one from the other.
This report includes:
- An overview of the super-resolution imaging technologies in life science sector to evaluate cells at the nanoscale level
- Quantitative analysis of the market outlook for super-resolution imaging systems
- Discussion of various types of super-resolution imaging systems, configuration of these systems, their applications in biophysical investigations, and recent technological achievements
- Current technology assessment as well as outlining trends that are expected to contribute to market growth for these imaging technologies
- Comparison between three pre-eminent kinds of super-resolution microscopy technologies, such as stimulated emission depletion microscopy (STED), photoactivated localization microscopy (PALM) and stochastic optical reconstruction microscopy (STORM)
- Discovering the advantages and challenges in using these techniques together; along with current and emerging trends for improving super-resolution imaging systems
Key Topics Covered:
Technology Highlights and Market Outlook
- Super-resolution Imaging
- Applications of Super-resolution Imaging in the Life Sciences
- Types of Super-resolution Imaging Systems
- Fluorescence and Epifluorescence Microscopes
- Super-resolution Imaging Systems
- Major Issues
- Current and Emerging Trends
- Advanced Multicolor Systems
- Resolution Enhancement
- Image Quality Improvements
- Faster and High-Throughput Systems
- Recent Achievements in the Life Sciences due to Super-resolution Imaging
- Market Outlook for Super-resolution Imaging Systems in the Life Sciences
- Analyst Credentials
List of Tables
Table 1: Applications of Super-resolution Imaging in the Life Sciences
Table 2: Common Types of Super-resolution Imaging Systems
Table 3: Current and Emerging Trends in Super-resolution Imaging Technology
Table 4: Global Market for Super-resolution Imaging Systems in the Life Sciences, by Type of System, Through 2024
Table 5: Global Market for Super-resolution Imaging Systems in the Life Sciences, by Region/Country, Through 2024
List of Figures
Figure 1: Global Market Shares of Super-resolution Imaging Systems in the Life Sciences, by Type of System, 2024
Figure 2: Global Market Shares of Super-resolution Imaging Systems in the Life Sciences, by Region/Country, 2024
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l7ry23
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.