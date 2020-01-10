Size of Global Cloud Gaming Market Projected to Reach USD 8,833 Million By 2027, at 27.2 % CAGR: Facts & Factors

Cloud Gaming Market

Global cloud gaming market expected to reach a value of USD 8,833 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 27.2 % between 2019 and 2027.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Cloud Gaming Market By Cloud Type (Public, Hybrid, and Private), By Streaming Type (Video and File), and By Device (Smart Phones, PC, Tablet, and Gaming Console): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”. According to the report, the global cloud gaming market was valued at approximately USD 1,011 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 8,833 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 27.2 % between 2019 and 2027.

Cloud gaming is a new manner to provide high-quality gaming experience to gamers from anywhere and anytime. In cloud gaming, advanced game software runs on powerful servers in data centers and the game scenes are flowed to gamers across the internet in real-time. After that, gamers make use of lightweight software implemented on heterogeneous equipment to relate to the games. In short, cloud gaming is a game that is on the company server and not on the player’s computer. The player or gamer can set up the client program to access the server and can enter the game.

Browse through over 30 Tables & 25 Figures spread over 110+ Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Cloud Gaming Market: By Size, Share, Trends, Research Report, Analysis and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.

Request Free Sample Copy of Cloud Gaming Market Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/cloud-gaming-market-by-cloud-type-public-hybrid-84

Rapid rise in the gaming equipment & audience to boost the market growth

The rise in the gaming devices & audiences will proliferate the growth of the cloud gaming industry over the forecast period. Moreover, the technological breakthroughs in the field of graphic design exulting & drawing realistic picture are attracting new users across the globe. Furthermore, the ability of multiple player gaming is increasing and forcing audiences to play the games. This, in turn, has helped the cloud gaming garner popularity across the globe.

Apparently, the large-scale acceptance of cloud-based games due to the rapid growth of the internet and rise in the storage capacity & processing ability of computers will define the scope of the business. In addition to this, cloud gaming & computing resources are cost-effective and this will further embellish the growth rate of the market over the forecast timespan. The growing inception of VR and AR technologies will impel the market trends.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/cloud-gaming-market-by-cloud-type-public-hybrid-84

Public cloud to lead the cloud type segment over the forecast period

The public cloud segment is likely to register the highest CAGR of nearly 29.3% over the forecast timeline. It is also projected to contribute a major revenue share of the market during the period from 2019 to 2027. The growth of the segment is due to its beneficial features like reduced maintenance expenses and high reliability.

File Streaming to register highest CAGR over the forecast timeframe

The file streaming segment is expected to record a CAGR of nearly 31.8% during the period from 2019 to 2027. The segment provides benefits like a good CDN for small data package distribution as compared to video streaming and this aspect has played a pivotal part in shaping the growth of the segment.

Browse the full “Cloud Gaming Market By Cloud Type (Public, Hybrid, and Private), By Streaming Type (Video and File), and By Device (Smart Phones, PC, Tablet, and Gaming Console): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/cloud-gaming-market-by-cloud-type-public-hybrid-84

North America to dominate the overall regional market growth during the forecast period

The regional market growth is attributed to easy access to high-speed internet service along with the huge penetration of smart equipment in the region. The U.S. is likely to contribute a major chunk of the regional market earnings during the forecast timeline.

Key players in the cloud gaming industry include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Blade (Shadow), Cloudzen, CRYTEK, GameFly, Inc, Google, HATCH ENTERTAINMENT LTD., IBM Corporation, LiquidSky Software, Inc., Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, PAPERSPACE, Parsec Cloud, Inc., RemoteMyApp Sp. z o. o. (Vortex), Samsung Electronics, SIMPLAY, Sony Corporation, and Ubitus Inc.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/cloud-gaming-market-by-cloud-type-public-hybrid-84

Browse Similar Reports:

5G Applications and Services Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/5g-applications-and-services-market-by-communication-type-95

Real-Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/real-time-location-systems-in-sports-rtls-market-91

5G Wireless Ecosystem Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/5g-wireless-ecosystem-market-by-components-chipsets-small

This report segments the cloud gaming market as follows:

Global Cloud Gaming Market: By Cloud Type Segment Analysis

Public

Hybrid

Private

Global Cloud Gaming Market: By Streaming Type Segment Analysis

Video

File

Global Cloud Gaming Market: By Device Segment Analysis

Smart Phones

PC

Tablet

Gaming Console

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal - 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.