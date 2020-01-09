Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Sets Sights on Eurasia

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s largest barbecue franchise is expanding their global footprint to the Republic of Georgia with the location set to open in the country’s capital, Tbilisi.

Tibua Shalva, owner of the DS Group, inked the deal with the Dallas-based barbecue concept in November and is adding the Texas-style eatery to his portfolio of restaurants.

“Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, like Georgia, is rich with tradition and a true, culturally-authentic experience,” says Tibua Shalva, owner of Georgian construction and development company, the DS Group. I’m proud to be the chosen partner to represent this iconic American brand as it expands to Eurasia.”

This marks the fifth international location for the 79-year-old barbecue franchise with locations open in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and soon to open in Brazil and Egypt. Jointly, Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is investing in the expansion of their field operations personnel to meet the rapid growth in the region and help train international owner operators in-stores.

“As Dickey’s takes its next global leap to the Republic of Georgia, we are proud to share this experience with such a terrific partner,” says Jim Perkins, Vice President of International Development for Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “I look forward to working with Tibua Shalva and introducing Dickey’s slow-smoked barbecue to the citizens of Georgia.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 78 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey's, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit for up to 14 hours. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states.



