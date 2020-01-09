UC San Diego Selects Paciolan

Paciolan will power ticketing and access management for UC San Diego Athletics and Student Life

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif. and LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paciolan, the leading ticketing solution provider for universities, has entered into a relationship with University of California San Diego for its Intercollegiate Athletics and Student Life departments. Paciolan will provide UCSD with a cohesive solution that integrates digital ticketing, email marketing and access management solutions.



“With our ongoing transition to Division I athletics and the Big West Conference, UC San Diego athletics is excited to partner with Paciolan to offer our fans a new mobile and online ticketing solution,” said UC San Diego Athletic Director Earl W. Edwards. “We are pleased to work with the Paciolan team to enhance our gameday experience and take our marketing efforts to a new level as we enter such a transformative time in our program’s history.”

Triton fans and patrons will enjoy a customized mobile-centric experience powered by Paciolan. They will have the option to purchase mobile tickets, enter venues using their phones, manage their accounts directly from their mobile devices and seamlessly transfer or exchange tickets for events they cannot attend.

Ticketing will be seamlessly integrated into the Triton Athletics website which is powered by SIDEARM Sports. UC San Diego will utilize Paciolan’s email marketing tool to engage with customers and drive revenue.

“Paciolan’s technology and expertise will empower UC San Diego to offer our students and the San Diego community a more simplified and meaningful ticket experiences throughout the events, and, importantly, drive more awareness to events on campus,” said Patricia Mahaffey, UC San Diego’s Assistant Vice Chancellor of Student Life.

As a partner, UC San Diego will receive Paciolan’s signature service and support. University staff will be teamed up with a highly-experienced Client Partner and an Ecommerce Operations Specialist who will help with strategic planning, share best practices and consult on the comprehensive use of all Paciolan tools.

“Paciolan is thrilled to partner with UC San Diego to provide fans and patrons with a new standard of excellence,” said Paciolan President and CEO, Kim Damron. “We look forward to working closely with the UC San Diego team to deliver seamless solutions.”

About Paciolan

Paciolan, a Learfield IMG College solution, is a leader in ticketing, fundraising, marketing, analytics and mobile solutions with nearly 40 years of experience serving more than 500 live entertainment organizations. Paciolan’s technology enables the sale of more than 120 million tickets per year by powering over 140 college athletic programs, more than 100 professional sports and arenas organizations, 75 performing arts venues, and several regional ticketing partners who serve hundreds of venues. Learn more at www.paciolan.com.

About UC San Diego Athletics

With 30 national team championships, nearly 150 individual titles and the top student-athlete graduation rate among Division II institutions in the United States, the UC San Diego intercollegiate athletics program annually ranks as one of the most successful in the country. The Tritons sponsor 23 intercollegiate sport programs that compete on the NCAA Division I and II levels and, in summer 2020, will transition into full Division I status as a member of the Big West Conference. UC San Diego student-athletes exemplify the academic ideals of one of the world's preeminent institutions, graduating at an average rate of 91 percent. A total of 82 Tritons have earned Academic All-America honors, while 37 have earned prestigious NCAA Post Graduate Scholarships. In competition, more than 1,300 UC San Diego student-athletes have earned All-America honors,

About ArtPower at UC San Diego

ArtPower at UC San Diego presents performing arts that engage, energize, and transform the diverse cultural life of the university and San Diego. Through vibrant, challenging, multi-disciplinary performances, ArtPower seeks to develop more empathetic students and community members who are better prepared to engage in the world around them through their participation in high-quality artistic, educational, and engagement programs that broaden thinking and awareness, deepen understanding, and encourage new dialogues across UC San Diego and the community. ArtPower is part of UC San Diego Student Life.

About UC San Diego

At the University of California San Diego, we embrace a culture of exploration and experimentation. Established in 1960, UC San Diego has been shaped by exceptional scholars who aren’t afraid to look deeper, challenge expectations and redefine conventional wisdom. As one of the top 15 research universities in the world, we are driving innovation and change to advance society, propel economic growth and make our world a better place. Learn more at www.ucsd.edu.

