Calibre Mining Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Its Mineral Resource Estimate on the Pavon Gold Project

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the “Company” or “Calibre”) announces the filing of an independent Technical Report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) on its Pavon Gold Project. The Technical Report, titled “Pavon Gold Project, Resource Estimation, Nicaragua” dated January 9, 2020 (effective date of November 12, 2019) has been prepared by WSP Canada Inc., and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Calibre’s issuer profile.



About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed gold mining and exploration company with two 100%-owned operating gold mines in Nicaragua. The Company is focused on sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth.



