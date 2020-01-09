Issued by NCRI

Maryam Rajavi calls for day of mourning for the passengers of the plane shot down by the regime

Khamenei, shaken and demoralized over the elimination of Qassem Soleimani, cannot challenge the US, but feels free to fire on the people of Iran in the air and on the ground and taking revenge on them”
— Maryam Rajavi

PARIS, FRANCE, January 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), offered her condolences to the families of the passengers of the Ukrainian airliner shot down by an Iranian regime anti-aircraft missile, and called for a day of mourning on Friday.

Mrs. Rajavi added: Khamenei, shaken and demoralized over the elimination of Qassem Soleimani, finds that he cannot challenge the United States, but feels free to fire on the people of Iran in the air and on the ground and taking revenge on them. He is now threatening the Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI/MEK) in Albania.

Whereas the regime has falsely claimed that the aircraft crashed due to technical failure, Ukrainian officials are saying that the plane had no mechanical problems. US and UK officials are saying that the aircraft was shot down by the Iranian regime’s missiles. Fearing the consequences of this fiasco, the regime has announced that it will not hand over the black boxes, which determine the cause of the crash, to Boeing, the plane’s manufacturer.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

