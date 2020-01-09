Orthopedic Practice Launches New Program for First Responders

First Line Tactical Athlete Program focuses on education, injury prevention and top of the line care for first responders

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methodist Sports Medicine, the leading orthopedic and sports medicine provider located throughout Indiana, announces their partnership with the Carmel Police Department. This partnership includes the police department’s integration of Methodist Sports Medicine’s First Line Tactical Athlete Program.

The First Line Tactical Athlete Program was first developed to provide the highest quality of care which includes screenings, patient education, individualized preventative programming, thorough on-site evaluation, imaging, rehabilitation services and referrals to Methodist Sports Medicine’s network of highly skilled subspecialist physicians.

“As the job demands of law enforcement become increasingly complex, the need to provide our public servants with excellent health care is essential,” said Methodist Sports Medicine CEO Marty Rosenberg. “Our team is excited to collaborate with the Carmel Police Department and provide the best orthopedic care for those who are protecting us daily.”

By partnering with the First Line Tactical Athlete Program, the Carmel Police Department will have access to a dedicated athletic trainer on-site to manage both work-related and non-work-related orthopedic needs.

“We are proud to partner with Methodist Sports Medicine and look forward to utilizing their services for all of our medical needs,” said Chief of Carmel Police Jim Barlow. “By having an on-site athletic trainer in our department and access to their other services, our police officers will have the best orthopedic care, so that they won’t have to walk through their healthcare needs alone.”

The partnership between Methodist Sports Medicine and the Carmel Police Department began on January 1. To learn more about Methodist Sports Medicine, visit www.methodistsports.com.

