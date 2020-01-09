Builders FirstSource Acquires Vertically-Integrated Provider of Value-Added Offerings in Growing Carolina Markets 

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR) today announced it has purchased the assets of Bianchi & Company, Inc. (“Bianchi”), located in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Bianchi is the millwork supplier and installer of choice in the Carolina markets supplying new interior trim packages and hardware. Bianchi has built a strong reputation for high quality, superior craftsmanship and exceptional customer service. Its value-added product offering includes interior and exterior doors, crown moldings, open stair rail, chair rail, wainscoting, Commercial hollow metal frames and doors and other custom millwork installation. In addition to fitting homes, the company supplies installed millwork to multi-family residential apartments, condominiums and senior living facilities. Bianchi has annual revenue of approximately $30 million.

“I am very happy to welcome Scott Bianchi and all of his employees to Builders FirstSource. The addition of installed millwork represents another vertically-integrated, value-added service capability that we can provide to our customers and potentially expand across other markets. This acquisition directly aligns with our next-generation growth strategy to more closely partner and integrate with customers to streamline the construction process. Bianchi is our fifth tuck-in acquisition in the last 6 months, which together provides more than $200 million in annual value-added net sales,” said Chad Crow, Chief Executive Officer.

Scott Bianchi, Founder and President, will maintain his current responsibilities in running the business. Bianchi added, “We have always been passionate about providing exceptional service as the foundation for building successful long-term relationships. We partner with our clients to understand their ideas and our experienced team offers best-in-class service and quality. I’m excited to bring our team’s capabilities to Builders FirstSource.”

About Builders FirstSource

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 40 states with approximately 400 locations and have a market presence in 77 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products. For more information about Builders FirstSource, visit the Company’s website at www.bldr.com.

