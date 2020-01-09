The Delta Companies Promotes DeLibra Wesley to COO

The firm’s award-winning veteran will oversee daily operations

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Delta Companies (TDC), a leading healthcare staffing firm for providers nationwide, announced the promotion of DeLibra Wesley to Chief Operating Officer. Wesley was previously the Executive Vice President of Operations (2018-2019) and has also served as Vice President of Risk Management and Senior Vice President of Operations.



Wesley’s career at TDC has been filled with many milestones, such as being named “leader of the quarter” three times, and her prestigious appointment to the Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing 2018 list from Staffing Industry Analysts. Wesley has also been instrumental in ensuring TDC’s continued recertification from The Joint Commission’s Health Care Staffing Services Certificate program , an important designation that recognizes a firm’s commitment to service excellence.

“For 16 years, DeLibra has given her all to The Delta Companies, and every employee at our firm has benefitted from her energy, professionalism, and skill,” said Bill Tracewell, CEO of TDC. “With this promotion, she’ll be able to more directly impact every aspect of the business and further help us evolve and grow.”

