PRGX Hosts Webinar on Contract Compliance Audit and Best Practices

Audit experts Jon Daniells and Sara Clark address how accounting and procurement professionals can maximize the value of their contract audit programs

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, recently held a webinar that is now available for viewing.



PRGX Audit Director Jon Daniells and Director of Product Management Sara Clark led the session, which provided accounting and procurement professionals with guidance on how to maximize their contract audit programs.

The webinar, titled “Contract Audit: The Power of Prevention”, outlined steps for recovering lost profits more quickly and efficiently.

In addition, Daniells and Clark provided insights on:

How to identify and correct the root causes of overpayments;





Steps auditors can take to grow their contract audit programs and provide greater value to their company; and





Strategies to build a proactive contract audit program that quickly identifies issues and creates immediate, sustained cost savings.

“Traditional contract compliance audits focus principally on recovering historical billing errors, oftentimes well after the error occurred. Clients are now looking for new approaches focused on more quickly addressing the underlying root causes of value leakage and the proactive corrective actions to build a program with the central objective of error prevention,” said Daniells. “This webinar will provide new strategies to significantly boost the value of a company’s contract audit program by going wider and digging deeper into audit approach and increasing the value delivered to your organization.”

The webinar is currently available for viewing at: https://www.prgx.com/resources/contract-audit-the-power-of-prevention/.

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry nearly 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

