Zimbabwe for strengthening economic relations with Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 9 - The strengthening of economic relations between Angola and Zimbabwe will be relaunched by the joint cooperation commission, the Zimbabwean ambassador Thando Madzvamuse said on Thursday in Luanda.,

Speaking to the press, following a courtesy meeting with MPLA Vice-President Luísa Damião, the diplomat spoke of the need to review the terms of the joint committee meeting, whose last session was held 17 years ago, so as to define new areas of cooperation, with reciprocal gains for both peoples.

Among the potential areas of cooperation, he pointed out agriculture to ensure the welfare and food security of both peoples, as well as the education and mining sectors.

He thanked the Angolan initiative to end economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, adopted by the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Zimbabwe's ambassador to Angola expressed support for anti-corruption efforts in Angola.

Situated in Southern Africa, like Angola, the Republic of Zimbabwe is a landlocked country in the south of the mainland, between the Zambezi and Limpopo rivers. It is bordered to the north by Zambia, north and east by Mozambique, South by South Africa and west by Botswana.

