Justin Williams Medical Laser takes a look at the modern state of multiplayer FPS games.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FPS (Short for First-Person Shooter) games have been a mainstay of competitive multiplayer games for decades, dating back to the classic days of the arena shooters Quake and Unreal Tournament. The genre has seen a lot of evolution since those classic days of dial-up internet and LAN parties, but the core spirit remains the same: the most skilled will top the leaderboards.Games like the aforementioned Quake fall into the category of “arena shooter”. Other games in this category include classics such as Serious Sam and Halo. Arena shooters drop players into an arena-like map along with several other players, typically with either a point goal that must be reached by obtaining “kills” on other players, or a timer that counts down to zero, with the highest-scoring player being declared the winner at the end of the match. Justin Williams Medical Laser points out that arena shooters usually involve a high degree of “area control” strategy—i.e., knowing the layout of the map and where weapons will spawn, as generally, everyone will start with the same exact abilities and loadout.If you’re looking for a more modern take on the arena shooter, Justin Williams Medical Laser suggests Dusk. Created to emulate the graphics and audio style of a classic shooter from the ‘90s in the image of Quake, Dusk features a fully-realized arena shooter multiplayer mode in addition to a lengthy single-player campaign story mode.Justin Williams Medical Laser points out that for a good amount of time, objective and class-based shooters have been dominating the first-person shooter scene. Objective-based games are pretty self-explanatory: matches revolve around an objective, as you (usually as part of a team) must occupy a plot of land as in king of the hill style challenges, capture a flag, or plant a bomb in an opposing team’s base. Class-based games, Justin Williams Medical Laser explains , usually experience heavy overlap with objective-based games. Unlike in arena shooters, where all players are inherently equal and start the game on an even playing field, you must choose a “class”, each with their own unique statistics, special perks, or weapons. The point of class-based games is usually to work together as a team, each person filling a specific role in different strategies.However, Justin Williams Medical Laser brings up, the 2010s gave rise to two new extremely popular genres of first-person shooters: the hero shooter, and the Battle Royale.Hero shooters are very similar to class-based shooters, and almost always objective-based. The major difference between a class-based and hero shooter, Justin Williams Medical Laser explains, is that in hero shooters, you are choosing between entirely different characters—not just classes. These different characters may control and behave completely differently than one another, and usually have more outlandish, game-changing special powers than in a standard shooter. Hero shooters are generally more over-the-top and less grounded in reality than other games. Overwatch is a prime example of a popular hero shooter.The aptly named Battle Royale genre (named after the classic Japanese film wherein 100 students are forced to fight to the death on a remote island) pits a massive amount of players against each other on one enormous map. Usually, the play zone decreases in size as the game timer ticks up, forcing players into confrontation. This genre has absolutely exploded in the past few years, with games like Fortnite, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and Apex Legends dominating streaming sites and popular culture alike.Justin Williams Medical Laser can’t choose just one subset of this genre as his favorite, but he does have one piece of advice: if possible, try to play on a PC rather than on a console with a controller—a mouse and keyboard is lightyears better than a thumbstick when it comes to perfecting quickly aiming at your foes.



