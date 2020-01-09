Certified personal trainer and nutritionist, Dustin Mark McNeer, reveals new evidence proving diet is more important to weight loss than exercise.

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- When people think about losing weight, they automatically dread going to the gym. Approximately 69 percent of adults in the United States are overweight or obese, and much of the blame for that has been put on people having office jobs. However, Dustin Mark McNeer notes that a recent study refutes that belief. Bodybuilders and professional athletes have long said that diet is everything when it comes to performance, weight, and muscle gain. Overeating has a more significant effect on weight gain than exercising too little.The recent study, which was conducted at Baylor University, observed children with two different lifestyles - those living in the United States and the United Kingdom, compared to children in the Amazon rainforest. Dustin Mark McNeer notes that although this study took place outside of a gym, the results still apply to our daily lifestyles.Researchers found Amazonian children to be 25 percent more physically active than the other group. Plus, they use more energy at a resting state because of their boosted immune systems. Even though they exercise more on any given day, the Amazonian children did not burn more calories than the kids in the United States or the United Kingdom.So what does this mean? Dustin Mark McNeer explains that the results show us that humans generally have a small window of total energy expenditure. Working out will help you gain muscle and increase strength, but it won’t make a massive difference in the number of calories you burn that day. The real key to maintaining a healthy weight and lifestyle is through your diet. What great news for everyone that hates running on the treadmill!Unfortunately, bad eating habits are often formed in childhood. One in three children in the United States is considered obese, in addition to one in three young adults 19 and under. The best way to avoid falling into those bad habits is to study nutrition and implement good behaviors at home. Certified nutritionists like Dustin Mark McNeer can help you make a smoother transition by providing a nutritional assessment and a new meal plan.Although diet plays a more prominent role in weight loss and weight gain, it’s still important to exercise. Whether you enjoy going to the gym, walking on the beach, or playing recreational sports, staying active will keep your body running as it should. Dustin Mark McNeer recommends 150 minutes of moderately intense exercise for adults, or 75 minutes of high-intensity exercise for adults each week. Activity positively impacts our appetites, muscle mass, and cardiovascular health, among other benefits. Meeting daily physical and nutritional goals is essential for living a long and healthy life.About Dustin Mark McNeer: Dustin Mark McNeer is a Registered Dietitian with a Master’s Degree in Clinical Nutrition and a certified personal trainer. He pairs personalized training regimens with customized nutritional plans so that clients can learn to maintain healthy lifestyles.



