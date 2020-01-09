Issued by Church of Scientology International

Church of Scientology Seattle Targets Human Trafficking

Youth for Human Rights Seattle open house at the Church of Scientology Seattle rallies community to take effective action against human trafficking.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The local chapter of Youth for Human Rights held an open house at the Church of Scientology of Seattle to blow the whistle on human trafficking in Washington State.

According to Washington’s Office of the Attorney General, the state “is a hotbed for the recruitment, transportation, and sale of people for labor.”

Last March, local media reported that Seattle police rescued 26 women after a three-and-a-half-year human trafficking investigation into massage parlors across the city. After receiving dozens of complaints, police investigated 11 businesses and arrested six people for promoting prostitution and money laundering. The Seattle Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

A special agent of the Seattle FBI Field Office was the featured speaker at the open house. He underscored the problem of human trafficking in the area.

“Youth for Human Rights educates children about the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and inspires them to become advocates for tolerance and peace,” said the director of the Seattle chapter of Youth for Human Rights International. “Children of every ethnic and socioeconomic background can be trapped into human trafficking and it is vital that they are educated on human rights so they can protect themselves and their friends from becoming victims.”

The UN’s 90-page “Global Trafficking in Persons” report released earlier this year stressed that human trafficking of girls is on the rise. Youth for Human Rights Seattle responded by ramping up its efforts to reach educators by exhibiting and distributing free materials in conferences in Washington State so that they can reach as many youth as possible with the message of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

In 1969, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “Very few governments have implemented any part of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. These governments have not grasped that their very survival depends utterly upon adopting such reforms and thus giving their peoples a cause, a civilization worth supporting, worth their patriotism.”

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support Youth for Human Rights and make its educational materials available free of charge. Watch a documentary on the history and activities of Youth for Human Rights International on Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

Youth for Human Rights Video: No Slavery

The open house at the Church of Scientology Seattle focused on human rights education as an important element in combatting human trafficking.

A special agent from the Seattle FBI Field Office was the featured speaker at the open house.

He emphasized the problem of human trafficking in the area.

