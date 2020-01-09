HealthEC a Top Rated PHM Software Vendor in 2019 KLAS Value-Based Care Managed Services Report

The 2019 Best in KLAS for Population Health Vendor Cited by Clients for Its Strong Sense of Partnership, Collaboration and Executive Leadership

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEC, LLC, the 2019 Best in KLAS provider of population health management solutions, today announced that the firm has also been recognized for its performance in KLAS’s newly published Value-Based Care Managed Services 2019 report as the only vendor with a 76 percent or higher client-validated capabilities rating in data aggregation, data analysis, and care management. The new Value-Based Care Managed Services report examines eight services firms and software vendors that offer value-based care (VBC) managed services with important executive insights to assess which vendors best meet provider organizations’ needs as the healthcare industry continues to transition from fee-for-service to value-based care.

HealthEC, one of four companies in the PHM software vendor category, rated highest in overall score and received top marks for performance consistency. Further, clients reported “very strong partnership and collaboration” and an “appreciation of the firm’s executives, in whom they have strong trust.”

HealthEC’s accomplishments in the report were further supported by KLAS commentary and client comments, including:

“We had specific needs, and HealthEC was the right fit for us. If people are looking for a straightforward platform for population health analytics to cover all their bases, then HealthEC is the right fit.”

“The strong sense of partnership and collaboration mentioned by HealthEC clients is not just window dressing. Clients report the highest outcomes and value satisfaction in the market.”

“Value-based care managed services are a critical component of population health management, and we’re pleased that KLAS cited our efforts in this market category and our customers have such strong trust in us,” said Dr. Sanjay Seth, Executive Vice President at HealthEC. “HealthEC has always been focused on long-term client success and looks forward to guiding provider organizations as they continue to navigate the population health and VBC landscape.”

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS visit KLASresearch.com

About HealthEC

HealthEC, LLC, cited as the 2019 Best in KLAS provider of population health management solutions, is on a mission to help its customers succeed with value-based care. HealthEC®, a single-platform solution, enables personalized healthcare by leveraging the power of connectivity and interoperability: connecting claims and clinical systems, enabling data-driven collaboration between payers and providers, and streamlining care coordination across the healthcare landscape. Organizations are empowered with comprehensive analytics and integrated, role-based tools that translate insights into strategies, address care gaps, and improve quality metrics. To learn more, visit us at HealthEC.com, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

