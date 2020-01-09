Solutran® Named as Processing Agent for Maine Online WIC EBT

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solutran today announced it has been selected as the processing agent for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) Program. The program implementation will begin in mid-January.

Solutran has successfully served the Maine WIC program since 2010 and will continue serving over 18,000 of the state’s WIC participants with its S3™ WIC EBT system. Solutran’s technology will help alleviate the challenges and inefficiencies of paper vouchers and has a proven track record of providing tremendous improvements in administrative complexities and participant convenience with its online WIC EBT system.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Solutran as we transition to online WIC EBT for our participants,” said Ginger Roberts-Scott, Director of Maine Department of Health and Human Services. “Their high level of industry expertise and implementation track record give us the confidence to entrust Solutran for another great success of our WIC program.”

The Maine WIC program will have access to Solutran’s intuitive cardholder portal for easy benefits management. Participants of the program will be provided with the convenience of Solutran’s Bnft® mobile app to view their available balance, find a store, validate WIC allowable products and more.

About Solutran

Solutran, Inc. is a FinTech company, offering state-of-the-art technology to the public and private sector for over 30 years. With more than 100 million transactions processed to date, we’ve established a long-standing reputation for excellence in customer service through delivering best-in-class, advanced technology solutions.

Solutran supports public sector government programs such as WIC, SNAP and TANF and provides processing support for 69 state and Indian Tribal Organization WIC Programs across the country. In the private sector, Solutran deployed its S3™ Solution Suite with the nation’s largest retailers and leading health plans in 2018, which includes the Healthy Savings® and Healthy Benefits Plus™ programs. Learn more about Solutran’s latest innovations at Solutran.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Brenda Berry Solutran 913.220.2263 bberry@solutran.com Mariah Olson Mariah Olson 763.519.7230 molson@solutran.com



