Governor wants rigor in PIIM implementation

Dundo, ANGOLA, January 9 - The governor of Lunda Norte, Ernesto Muangala, demanded today (Thursday) strictness in the supervision of the budget execution of the projects included in the Integrated Plan of Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM), destined for that northeastern province of the country.,

Ernesto Muangala, who was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new members of the provincial government, stressed that, in the current context of financial scarcity, Lunda Norte needs creative managers, selfless and committed to solving the problems.

In his speech, the governor stressed the need for new members of the provincial government to refrain from behavior that violates the morals and principles of good governance.“

Managers need to remember that we live in an age of responsibility and accountability,” he said.

In the ceremony were inaugurated the municipal administrator of Caungula, Encarnação Agostinho, the deputy administrator of the same municipality, José Mendes, the director of the Office of Studies and Planning (GEP), Edna Queximalunga, among other officials.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.