Civil protection prepares new approach to disaster

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 9 - Angola is preparing to adopt a new approach in the civil protection segment, with the improvement of the articulation between the different sectors that make up the National Civil Protection Commission, a mechanism that aims at fighting calamities. ,

According to Interior Minister Eugénio Laborinho, who was speaking on Thursday, as coordinator of the National Civil Protection Commission, the bet tends to reduce the risks of new calamities and the aftermaths.

At the meeting of the National Commission of Civil Protection, held today, Eugénio Laborinho stressed that the new approach will have as its primacy the training of cadres in the sector.

Also in the context of this process, he said that the Civil Protection Basic Law, the National and Provincial Plan for Disaster Preparedness, Contingency, Response and Recovery are being updated.

Eugénio Laborinho referred to the consequences of the drought that hit Cunene, Huila, Namibe and Cuando Cubango provinces, stressing that the phenomenon affected 1,7 million people, 2,2 million head of cattle, 1,2 million goats and sheep.

