SmithGroup Announces Leadership Changes for Wisconsin Locations

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wisc., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmithGroup, one of the nation’s leading integrated design firms, has promoted Gregg Calpino to office director and Tom Rogers to Urban Design & Waterfront studio leader for the firm’s offices in Madison and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Gregg Calpino, PLA, ASLA, LEED AP BD+C, is a nationally recognized landscape architect with more than 30 years of experience in the design and development of award-winning urban waterfronts, destination parks and trails, and community engagement projects throughout the Midwest U.S. He transitions from Urban Design & Waterfront studio leader to director of the firm’s Madison and Milwaukee offices. In this new role, he will set the direction for strategic market diversification and staff development while continuing to reinforce SmithGroup’s reputation for design excellence. Calpino succeeds Bill Patek, ASLA, LEED AP, who will continue to practice until retiring in April of 2020.

A 15-year veteran of the firm, Calpino has worked on award-winning projects across the country, including Chicago Park District’s South Lakefront Framework Plan and Northerly Island Framework Plan, Indiana Dunes National Park and Cleveland’s Waterfront District Plan. Calpino is a member of the American Society of Landscape Architects and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in landscape architecture from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

This transition supports SmithGroup’s strategic plan to grow its network of talent, expertise and service offerings in the Great Lakes region. “Over the past two years we’ve enhanced our commitment to design excellence and client service, adding a Milwaukee office and expanding our architectural and engineering teams,” stated Calpino. “I look forward to building upon this success and furthering the company’s impact in Wisconsin and across the Midwest.”

Stepping into the role of Urban Design & Waterfront studio leader is Tom Rogers, A respected urban designer dedicated to creating more vibrant and economically viable communities. Rogers joined SmithGroup in 2014 and has helped to develop transformative projects across the country. Recent notable works include a series of downtown and riverfront improvement initiatives for the town of Sioux City, Iowa; an iconic, performance-driven plaza for the City of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; and a precedent-setting public/private approach to shoreline stabilization and waterfront enhancements for the City of Euclid, Ohio.

Rogers earned a Bachelor of Science in landscape architecture from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In his new role, he will continue to help the firm provide planning and design activities for a range of community-focused projects including parks, plazas, streetscapes, riverwalks, waterfront development initiatives and more. Rogers will also identify opportunities to expand the firm’s proven expertise in creating resilient solutions for coastal protection and restoration, green infrastructure, and other water-oriented landscapes.

“Our legacy of landscape planning and design expertise has been one of our biggest success stories,” said Russ Sykes, PE, LEED AP, SmithGroup managing partner. “Gregg and Tom have long-standing reputations for delivering award-winning solutions that enrich and transform communities. Under their leadership, our multidisciplinary teams will continue to design a better future for clients in Wisconsin and beyond.”

