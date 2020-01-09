King & Spalding Adds Noted Trial Lawyer Steven Zager to Austin Office

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding today announced that Steven Zager has joined the firm’s Trial and Global Disputes practice as a partner in the Austin office. Zager is a jury trial lawyer who represents clients in industries including medical devices, telecommunications, computer hardware and software, professional services, transportation, food and beverage, and chemicals.



“Steve is an experienced first chair trial lawyer in both business litigation and intellectual property cases, and adds tremendous depth to our trial bench,” said Andy Bayman, head of King & Spalding’s Trial & Global Disputes practice group. “He’s also known as an excellent litigation strategist who is mindful of the cost of litigation and of his clients’ businesses.”

Zager joins from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, where he was based in New York and led that firm’s Intellectual Property practice for many years. He is returning to Austin where he practiced earlier in his career.

“Steve is the kind of lawyer that some of our highest-profile clients would turn to for their most significant matters,” said Mike Stenglein, managing partner of King & Spalding’s Austin office. “His national reputation will also help fuel our trial capabilities and Texas growth. He’s a longtime friend and will be a terrific addition to the firm and to our Austin ranks.”

Zager has received numerous accolades in recognition for his work, including being named a National Law Journal Intellectual Property Trailblazer, one of the top trial lawyers in America by the National Law Journal, and the Go To Lawyer for Litigation in Texas by Texas Lawyer. He was also named a Trial Ace by Law360. Zager obtained his undergraduate degree and his JD from Vanderbilt University.

“King & Spalding is well known for outstanding trial lawyers, and many of them are my friends,” Zager said. “I am excited about joining them and coming home to Texas after more than a decade in New York.”

