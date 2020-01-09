Abeye’s Lexilens wins CES Innovation Award Honoree

CES 2020, booth 50615, La French Tech section of Eureka Park

/EIN News/ -- Beaune, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeye, dedicated to creating smart eyewear for the health and wellness industry, has been selected as a CES Innovation Award Honoree with Lexilens, the revolutionary reading aid for dyslexia. Instantaneous and universal, Lexilens empowers users by filtering out symptoms of this learning disorder.

Lexilens is the first solution of its kind. Developed by Abeye, the French start-up incubated by Atol les Opticiens group, the top French optical retailer with nearly 800 shops across the country, Lexilens is a smart eyewear solution with patent technology. While using Lexilens glasses, children suffering from dyslexia are able to read and write seamlessly and instantaneously, in any language.

Atol les Opticiens

Founded in 1970, Atol les Opticiens, a referent of visual health and fashion and connected eyewear, has relied for 50 years on the professionalism of its network of Opticians within a 100% cooperative structure. Within 800 points of sale in France and with 3 store concepts, Atol segments its distribution network in order to best meet the needs of each customer and offers them personalized and local expertise. Looking to the future, the company places innovation at the heart of its strategy, accompanied by the startup Abeye, and provides solutions based on cutting-edge technologies to help people see better. In 2019 and for the second consecutive year, Atol was voted best Optical chain store.

Abeye

Launched in 2018, startup Abeye's mission is to create intelligent eyewear for the health and wellness industry. An incubator of innovation for the Atol les opticiens brand, the startup benefits from the notoriety and expertise that accompanies it throughout its design process. Abeye has already been awarded three major awards for its innovations, including the Gold Award Vision & health at SILMO 2019.

