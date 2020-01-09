Issued by NCRI

Iran: Time has come for liberating Iran from mullahs’ occupation; patriotic personnel must join the people

It is time for the armed forces to put down their weapons and for the army’s patriotic personnel to join the people”
— Massoud Rajavi

PARIS, FRANCE, January 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 7 and 8, 2020, Resistance units posted the banners and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, Rasht, Qazvin, Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Borazjan, and other cities.

The banners read in part, “Message to the enchained nation: Blessed be the martyrs’ souls. It is time to rise up,” “Soleimani’s elimination is a heavy blow to the mullahs’ regime,” “Soleimani’s termination further expedites the regime’s overthrow,” “Overthrow of the anti-human enemy is certain,” “It is time to free Iran from the occupation of the mullahs,” “World must know that Massoud Rajavi is our leader,” and “It is time for the armed forces to put down their weapons and for the army’s patriotic personnel to join the people.”

January 9, 2020

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

