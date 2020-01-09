National Floors Direct Carries New Mohawk Waterproof Laminate Flooring

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whether it’s in the kitchen or the playroom, your home’s flooring can take quite a beating over the course of a day. Depending on the flooring type, threats such as heeled shoes, wet feet, and dirty pet paws can threaten your flooring’s integrity over time. Fortunately, manufacturers like Mohawk are stepping up to offer innovative flooring options that last longer and give you more bang for your buck. National Floors Direct is a direct-to-consumer carpet and flooring specialty service and is the first specialty retailer to carry Mohawk’s waterproof laminate flooring.Laminate flooring is versatile and resilient, providing a range of aesthetics and application options that can imitate natural materials like wood and ceramic at a fraction of the price. Not to mention it is affordable up-front and in the long-term, with fewer upkeep costs. This is why the premium laminate flooring options available at National Floors Direct are a more practical alternative to genuine hardwood, ceramic, or natural stone for most families, active households, and small businesses.Mohawk capitalizes on laminate flooring’s existing perks with SolidTech technology.“SolidTech is the only laminate brand on the market designed with a waterproof and stain-resistant system capable of withstanding family life with kids and pets running through a home on a daily basis,” reads the Mohawk website.In addition to its impermeability, Mohawk’s Uniclic MultiFit technology allows for easy installation. Furthermore, SolidTech’s construction is 50% denser than average composite core flooring, meaning it will not telegraph visual imperfections beneath the surface, according to the Mohawk website. These sturdy floors are also resistant to identification, heat, and extreme temperature changes.More on National Floors Direct National Floors Direct is a direct-to-consumer carpet and flooring specialty service. The company motto, “We Bring the Store to Your Door” says it all. National Floors Direct is committed to helping customers choose the ideal flooring for their home or business. Their team will come to you to help you select the best fit, then measure and price the job on the spot.National Floors Direct’s reviews are a testament to their fantastic service and catalog of high-quality carpet, hardwood, laminate, and luxury vinyl products. Taking a revolutionary approach to flooring, they provide the perks of high-end retailers at the price of big-box suppliers, guaranteeing the lowest price in the industry.



