Sauce Labs Adds Three New Senior Executives to Further Strengthen Leadership Team

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc. , provider of the world’s most comprehensive and trusted continuous testing cloud, today announced the appointment of three new executives to further strengthen its global leadership team. Joe Amadea, a seasoned sales leader with a history of driving global business acceleration, has been named Chief Revenue Officer. Additionally, Matt Wyman, a technology leader with more than two decades of experience delivering disruptive product innovation, has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Product, and Matt Bruun, a proven cross-functional leader and veteran of the European market, has been named Senior Vice President, EMEA.



The additions of Amadea, Wyman, and Bruun, which follow the appointment of John Patrick Kelly as the company’s new chief technology officer last month, will help Sauce Labs fuel continued product innovation and global growth and expansion.

“Sauce Labs is uniquely positioned to have a genuine business impact on our customers by helping them create and deliver the best possible digital experience for their users,” said Aled Miles, CEO, Sauce Labs. “All of those customers will benefit from the collective experience, energy, and vision these three leaders bring to the table. I’m thrilled to welcome them to the Sauce Labs family and look forward to working alongside each of them to drive innovation in testing and build lasting customer relationships.”

Amadea brings extensive experience leading global sales teams and driving explosive revenue growth. Most recently, he was a senior global sales executive at Amazon Web Services, where he helped shape go-to-market strategy while driving revenue growth for the company’s popular Amazon Chime offering. Prior to Amazon, Amadea led the global sales team at TeleSign Corporation, helping the business achieve significant revenue growth during his tenure. At Sauce Labs, he will oversee strategy and execution for the company’s global sales organization.

Wyman has more than 20 years of technology industry experience, helping companies ranging from SMBs to large enterprises drive product innovation, build visionary roadmaps, and create intuitive user experiences. He joins Sauce Labs from CircleCI, a leader in cloud-native continuous integration, where he was VP of Product responsible for the design and management of the high-growth developer platform. He will oversee all aspects of the product team for Sauce Labs.

Bruun brings over 20 years of pan-European leadership experience across a variety of software, cloud, and SaaS organizations that span early-stage startups to established enterprises. He has a proven track record of developing resonant go-to-market strategies and growing businesses in the EMEA region. He was most recently a regional vice president at the cybersecurity firm ForcePoint, where he was responsible for company growth across the UK and Ireland. He will serve as the senior leader in the EMEA region for Sauce Labs.

Amadea, Wyman, and Bruun join Sauce Labs at a time of significant company growth. The company now counts more than 700 enterprise customers, and nearly 3 million tests are run each day across its continuous testing cloud platform, which spans thousands of browser/OS, mobile emulator, simulator and real device combinations.

