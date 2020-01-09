U.S. Department of Energy Announces Nearly $6.3 Million for University Training and Research for Fossil Energy Applications
The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy (FE) has announced approximately $6.3 million in federal funding for research and development projects under the funding opportunity announcement (FOA) DE-FOA-0002193, University Training and Research for Fossil Energy Applications.
This FOA will encompass two separate university programs, each with its own requirements and restricted eligibility. The two programs are the University Coal Research Program and the Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Serving Institutions (HBCU/MSI) Program.
Projects under this FOA will support early-stage, fundamental research that advances the science of coal technologies, while also helping to train the next generation of energy researchers, scientists, and engineers at U.S. colleges and universities. The HBCU/OMI program aims to increase the participation of underrepresented students in such research.
This FOA will focus on four areas of interest (AOI) as follows:
AOI 1: Quantum for Energy Systems and Technologies
AOI 2: Novel Sensors and Controls for Flexible Generation
AOI 3: Machine Learning for Computational Fluid Dynamics
AOI 4: Fast, Efficient, and Reliable Fossil Power with Integrated Energy Storage
Projects fall under FE’s Crosscutting Research Program. Read more details about the FOA here.
The Office of Fossil Energy funds research and development projects to reduce the risk and cost of advanced fossil energy technologies and further the sustainable use of the Nation’s fossil resources. To learn more about the programs within the Office of Fossil Energy, visit the Office of Fossil Energy website or sign up for FE news announcements. More information about the National Energy Technology Laboratory is available on the NETL website.
