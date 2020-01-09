Advantasure welcomes new Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- Glen Allen, VA, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Advantasure continued to invest in its executive leadership team with the announcement of Johanna Hower as the chief operating officer.

This is a critically important position, necessary to ensure the company continues to have proper operational controls, administrative and reporting procedures and systems in place for effective client delivery of all our products and services.

Hower brings a wealth of experience to this new Advantasure role, having driven operational performance with a variety of government-sponsored healthcare programs – most recently as vice president of both operations and business implementation at Gateway Health Plan in Pittsburgh, PA. Prior to that, Hower held numerous leadership positions at Aetna, including chief operating officer, Medicaid New Markets, where she led operations and managed new market growth and expansion.

“Through her constructive and energetic style, guided by the vision and objectives of the company, Johanna will help ensure its focus on client delivery, financial strength and operational excellence,” said Advantasure President, Katie Guhr. “As a result of her extensive experience, she is adept at overseeing both financial and business goal performance as well as ensuring compliance to regulatory requirements.”

Hower holds a bachelor’s degree in International Business and Modern Languages from the University of Pittsburg in Pennsylvania.

“These are very exciting times for Advantasure,” Guhr said. “I’m extremely confident the company will be a differentiator in the health care industry and will continue building on the strong client-focused culture our clients rely on.”

About Advantasure

Advantasure is a healthcare technology product and business process services company that improves the performance of health plans and provider organizations in the delivery of government healthcare programs. Through a comprehensive portfolio of products and services, Advantasure enables clients to lower administrative costs, increase reimbursement accuracy and improve the quality of care for their members. Headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia, Advantasure has offices in four states (Sunrise, FL; Southfield, MI; Las Vegas, NV and Glen Allen, VA) and more than 900 employees. For more information, visit Advantasure.com .

