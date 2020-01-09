Tunnel to Towers Foundation Keeps Its Promise to Support the Families of Slain Police Officers

Underscores its commitment to pay off mortgages for all fallen police officers with young children

Staten Island, NY, Jan. 09, 2020 -- Building on the most successful year in its 18-year history, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, announced today on Fox News that it would pay off the mortgage on the home of every police officer, with young children, killed in the line of duty.

The Foundation immediately began to honor that promise by lifting the burden of a mortgage off of the families of two fallen police officers.



On Wednesday, Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO, Frank Siller, announced that effective immediately the Foundation would be taking over the mortgage on the home of Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol, who was killed in the line of duty on December 30, 2019.

“These brave men and women put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. They put a target on their backs when they go to work every day. When tragedy strikes and they give up their lives while protecting ours, it is our responsibility as Americans to come together and protect the families of these Heroes,” said Siller.

Officer Bristol left behind his wife, Lauren, and their 3-year-old daughter Eloise.

When she learned of the Foundation's intention Lauren thanked Tunnel to Towers for its support saying, “Spencer convinced me to move to our house two years ago…We worked multiple jobs to be able to pay for this house. On my way home from the hospital, after the shock of everything that happened, all I thought about was how am I going to take care of our daughter? How am I going to take care of Eloise? I am so, so thankful...that we are going to be able to stay in our home and raise her there. So thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The Foundation is also making sure the family of Huntsville Alabama Police Officer Billy Clardy III can stay in their home.

Officer Clardy lost his life in the line of duty on December 6, 2019, while working as an Agent as part of the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Drug Task Force known as the STAC team.

He leaves behind his wife, Ashlee, five kids, and grandchildren.

“I’m flabbergasted by your compassion and I am incredibly humbled by your generosity. This means the world to me,” said when she was told her mortgage would be paid in full.

Officer Clardy decided to follow in his father’s footsteps joining the Huntsville Police Department despite knowing first-hand the risks police officers face. Tragically his father Officer Billy Fred Clardy II, was killed in the line of duty on May 3, 1978.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home Program was created to support the families of first responders killed in the line of duty. Since 2015, more than 40 families have been given the security and stability of a mortgage-free home. The Foundation has also made significant financial contributions to assist countless first responder families in need.

You can help the Foundation continue to provide mortgage-free homes by donating just $11 per month.

About the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $125 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.

For more about the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit tunnel2towers.org.

