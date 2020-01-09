Youth Education Program Shows PEI Students How One Decision Can Take Them “Over The Edge”

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada is visiting Belfast Consolidated School in Belle River, PEI on Friday for a special screening of its powerful English language School Assembly Program to educate students about the risks of impaired driving and empower them to prevent it.



The 2019-2020 School Assembly Program, titled Over the Edge, depicts the tragic and permanent consequences of impaired driving. It is delivered to students in Grades 7 – 12 to get them talking about how they can make responsible choices and protect themselves and their peers. Shown on a giant screen in an auditorium or gymnasium setting, the 45-minute presentation features a fictional story where teens are faced with making choices about alcohol and/or drug consumption and driving. That fictional story is followed by emotional interviews with real-life victims of impaired driving.

Friday’s screening is one of 23 English and French presentations of the School Assembly Program being directly sponsored by PEI Liquor Control Commission over the 2019-2020 school year. As a Provincial Sponsor, PEILCC supports the delivery of this important sober driving messaging to students across Prince Edward Island.

Media are welcome to attend the screening and speak with special guests, students and staff.

Date: January 10, 2020 at 9 a.m. Location: Belfast Consolidated School, 3326 Trans Canada Highway, Route #1, Belle River, C0A 1B0 Guests: Hon Brad Trivers, Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning

Jaymie Hancock, MADD Canada National President

Road crashes are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes. Every year, MADD Canada produces a new School Assembly Program to educate students in Grades 7 – 12 about the risks of impaired driving.

To see a clip of the new program, visit the School Programs page on the MADD Canada web site at: https://madd.ca/pages/programs/youth-services/school-programs/ .

To RSVP for the event, contact:

Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.